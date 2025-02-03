Malaga's new maze 'is just the beginning, the idea is to turn it into a family leisure park'

Rafael Mesa Hidalgo, a lover of nature and the rural environment, has spent the last six years shaping a unique project: Laberintus Par'. Born and raised in Malaga province where the park is located, Mesa has always had a deep connection with the surrounding landscape. Aware of the need to attract visitors to the area and encourage local growth, Mesa designed this project as a space that integrates multiple experiences.

-What is the Laberintus Park project?

-The project initially started as a labyrinth, but over time the idea evolved. New proposals began to emerge that developed and matured. One day I thought: why not create something more complete and offer other types of services?

-You mean Laberintus Park is not just a maze?

-No, the idea is to turn it into a family leisure park that will be developed in different phases. The first phase is the labyrinth, but we have many ideas for the future. For example, we have facilities for greenhouses, we have plans for a green island and a lavender field with a circular labyrinth where we want to host classical and flamenco concerts in the summer. This is all part of the long-term plan.

-Will everything be inside the park?

-Everything will be developed on the same plot, which is almost four hectares in size. Due to its size, the project will be implemented progressively.

-You've had this idea for six years, how did it come about?

-From the beginning it was clear to me that it had to be something touristy. From there, I started to think about what could be offered. It had to be something innovative and, considering the problem of heat in our area during the summer, I had to find a solution that would make the project viable all year round. Tourism is especially concentrated in the summer season, when people are on holiday.

-Adrian Fisher, a well-known creator of labyrinths, has collaborated in the design. How did this collaboration come about?

-When I had more of an idea for the project, I thought I would look for someone who could help me. After some research, I found Adrian Fisher, contacted him and presented the project to him. I travelled to his house where we discussed different ideas. Among them was the possibility of integrating an iconic element such as the Alhambra in Granada into the design.

-This is the world's first biotechnological labyrinth. How did this innovation come about?

-The idea was not born with that objective in mind, but during the process we realised that we could not limit ourselves to just making a labyrinth; we had to bring something technological to the table. However, we also wanted it to be a place where families could enjoy themselves in peace and quiet, away from too much technology. As a parent, I know that children spend a lot of time on mobile devices, but we couldn't ignore technology either, as it is part of our daily lives.

-How is this technology implemented in the project?

-I discovered a project presented by Pablo Vidarte, CEO of BIOO, in which electricity was produced through the roots of plants. I thought it was a perfect idea, as we have 1,200 plants in the labyrinth. Contacting him was complicated, but we finally managed to get together. Pablo is from Seville, although he has his company in Barcelona, so he took advantage of a family visit to come and find out about the project. He loved the proposal and we started working together.

-What were the technical challenges in implementing the system?

-From the beginning it was complicated. The idea that a plant could act as a switch was fascinating and it was also something new for Pablo's company as they had never developed such an interaction before. The system had to allow not just one interaction, but several simultaneously. Today, there are numerous interactive elements in the labyrinth for visitors to discover.

-What other activities do you plan to implement in the future?

-We are working on a project to gamify the park experience. Through hidden QR codes, visitors will be able to form teams, answer questions and solve clues. Each participant will be able to register and see their progress in real time on a dashboard, competing with other teams. It will be a fun and technological way to interact with the environment, something that does not currently exist in other parks.

- What is the cost of admission to the park?

-Admission includes access to all open areas, such as the labyrinth, the viewing tower and the play area. Children under six years old are free, from six to 12 years old pay six euros and over 12 years old pay eight euros.

-Why did you choose an inland location and not on the coast or in the city?

-There are many reasons. Although it is true that it could be more profitable on the coast or in a big city this project is also designed to generate life and opportunities in our area. I was born here, I grew up here and I want there to be life for those of us who live inland. It is important to encourage the development of our local communities.

-Is location a challenge or an opportunity?

-I am an optimist. I thought a lot about this, since I studied business, and I think it can be positive. People who live in the city are looking to escape the hustle and bustle and the crowds. The setting here is ideal: we are surrounded by olive groves, with views of the Sierra de la Camorra. You can just hear the birds and feel the fresh air. We want the park to be an ecological place, using organic products and recycling pruning waste for our plants. This project had to be in such a place.

-What are your expectations for the future of Laberintus Park?

-I think this project has great potential. It will not stop at being just a park; it will always have the labyrinth at its core, but the possibilities are immense. I see a bright future with many ideas to develop.