Laberintus Park, the largest hedge maze in Spain, opens this February in Malaga province town

On Saturday 22 February, 'Laberintus Park', the largest hedge maze to date in Spain, will open its doors to locals and to all the tourists that visit the province of Malaga. The vegetal labyrinth, which is located in the town of Humilladero, in the Antequera area, is yet another innovative step that Malaga has taken to improve and expand its offerings to visitors. The inauguration of the project was announced at this year's Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid as the first biotechnological maze in the world - an initiative that combines tradition, technological innovation and sustainability.

As one of the most important creators of labyrinths in the world, Adrian Fischer is the person behind this new space. Inspired by the gardens of the Alhambra in Granada, this space spans over more than 7,400 square metres and offers different levels of difficulty for all ages. You can choose between several routes, depending on how much time you want to spend: the easiest itinerary can be completed in about 30 minutes, while the most difficult challenge can take up to two hours to complete.

What is most remarkable about the maze, in addition to its size, is its biotechnological system. The almost 8,000-metre walkway has bioreactors capable of generating energy and water from the earth, as well as biological activators that interact with the environment through human touch: "These plants act as biological antennae, capable of perceiving changes in frequency. It's a type of technology that connects people with nature in a surprising way," said Pablo Vidarte, chief executive of BIOO, the company that has been developing the project.

According to municipal authorities, Laberintus Park is not limited to being a leisure space, but is also a place designed to promote learning and environmental awareness. The park will offer a wide variety of environmental activities, with the whole family and school students in mind. These range from escape games and adventure challenges to educational workshops that will cover topics such as sustainability and environmental awareness.

Auxi Gámez, mayor of Humilladero, said that the project is directly linked to the heritage of the municipality, explaining that the town has managed to maintain its "traditional" essence, while looking "towards the future" with enthusiasm and ambition: "Laberintus Park is the perfect reflection of this vision." Backed by her local government team and Rafael Mesa, promoter of the project, the councillor highlighted the importance of this new attraction for the economic and social development of the area.

Educational activities

"We want Laberintus Park to be known not only for its spectacular nature, but also for its sustainability and respect for the environment," said the mayor. This commitment to sustainability is not only reflected in the technology used, but also in the educational activities that seek to raise awareness about the importance of caring for the natural environment among visitors.

Rafael Mesa said that the idea was born more than six years ago, with the aim of taking advantage of the enormous tourist potential of the area. "It was clear to me that this region contains tremendous potential, with its unique natural enclaves and its strategic location in the centre of Andalucía," he said. Thanks to its connections with other towns and its proximity to major tourist attractions, Humilladero is an ideal place to receive visitors from all over Spain and from abroad.

The impact of Laberintus Park goes far beyond its tourist attraction. Humilladero town hall believes that this project will become an economic driver for the municipality and the Antequera region, attracting thousands of national and international tourists. According to Gámez, "this initiative will not only generate direct and indirect employment, but will also attract new investment and put Humilladero on the map as an innovative and sustainable tourist destination".

The park, which will open its doors in a few week's time, promises to be a space where the public will be able to learn, have fun and be surprised. Moreover, with its advanced technologies and its design, inspired by Andalusian history and art, it becomes a benchmark for innovative and sustainable tourism not only in the province of Malaga, but also throughout Spain.