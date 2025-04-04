Royal Gibraltar Police intelligence officer attends Interpol workshop in Macedonia

SUR Gibraltar Friday, 4 April 2025, 13:11 Compartir

A Royal Gibraltar Police intelligence officer attended an Interpol workshop in the capital of Macedonia this week.

Sergeant Stuart Manfred joined around 60 public prosecutors and police officers for the two day event in the city of Skopje. Also in attendance were representatives of financial institutions responsible for the asset recovery of criminally acquired property from Europe and the US. The workshop focussed on how to use a new Interpol tool to recover criminally acquired property.