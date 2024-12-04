Sunview Park Adventure, Malaga’s most exciting adventure park

With Andalucía’s longest twin zip line, along with activities like archery, Disc Golf and horseback riding, this adventure park is the perfect spot for an unforgettable day out for adventurers of all ages

SIE Alhaurín de la Torre Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 11:32

Nestled in the heart of Andalucía, Sunview Park Adventure offers a unique experience for thrill-seekers visiting the province. It’s a fresh way to explore and make the most of Malaga, thanks to its prime location and exciting activities.

The park boasts Andalucía’s longest twin zip line, perched 210 metres above sea level. Stretching over 1.3 kilometres with a 10 per cent gradient that allows speeds of up to 100 km/h, this one-of-a-kind attraction combines adrenaline-pumping action with breathtaking views.

As the team at Sunview Park Adventure explains: “As you glide through the air, you’ll take in the majesty of the mountains, valleys and rivers that make up the stunning landscape. It’s unforgettable.”

Designed for everyone to enjoy, the zip line is suitable for adults and children alike, offering options to ride solo or in tandem, seated or lying down.

The fun doesn’t stop with the zip line. Sunview Park Adventure offers plenty of activities to complete an extraordinary and thrilling day out.

For those who enjoy precision challenges, Disc Golf is the perfect choice. Known as ‘frisbee golf’, this sport combines the rules of traditional golf with throwing flying discs towards specific targets. With over eight million players worldwide, it’s easy to learn and incredibly entertaining. The aim is to land the frisbee in the baskets with the fewest throws, all while surrounded by stunning scenery.

However, if you’d rather test your aim with a bow and arrow, archery is another fantastic option at the park. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or a first-timer, you can take part in challenges designed to put your skills and accuracy to the test. It’s a great way to embrace your competitive side in a natural setting.

Zoom

Meanwhile, for those seeking a closer connection to nature, the park also offers horseback rides. These group excursions are led by professional guides and last between 45 and 50 minutes, with a short introduction beforehand. Depending on your ability and the horse’s pace, riders can enjoy a mix of thrilling gallops and serene moments at a walk or trot.

In addition to its activities, Sunview Park Adventure features facilities to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable visit. There are rest areas, a restaurant and toilets, providing a chance to relax and recharge after an action-packed day. The attentive staff are always on hand to offer assistance and make your visit truly unforgettable.

Zoom

Ultimately, Sunview Park Adventure is the perfect destination for an intensely fun day out for adventurers of all ages, whether you’re chasing adrenaline or simply looking for a pleasant day in nature. Because if you haven’t been to Sunview Park Adventure, you haven’t truly experienced Malaga.

More information

Address: C. Comedias, 29130 Alhaurín de la Torre, Malaga

Phone: 951 77 11 71

Web: https://sunviewpark.com