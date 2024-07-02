More than 250 extra National Police officers will ramp up security on Costa del Sol this summer

The officers will join the National Police force in Malaga during the months of July and August.

Some 252 extra officers will reinforce the regular National Police staff to help patrol Malaga province and the Costa del Sol during the busy summer period.

The plan to bolster personnel in July and August is part of the Operation Summer 2024, sub-delegate of the government in Malaga Javier Salas and provincial commissioner Enrique Baron Castaño announced. They said the extra officers - joining as of Monday 1 July - will help prevent crime in what is an extremely busy period for tourism in the area.

Salas pointed out the importance of tourism in Malaga and, specifically, on the Costa del Sol, and said one out of every three reinforcement agents the National Police will deploy in Andalucía this summer "will be in our province". The majority of these personnel, he pointed out, "have just completed training at the National Police School in Ávila, although specialists from other units will also be joining them".

Targeting holiday homes

Police will be looking to prevent recurrent crimes such as thefts and burglaries, which tend to increase during the summer period with criminals targeting holiday homes. Police will also be extremely vigilant with regard to cyber scams, as they account for a high volume of complaints during the high season due to the increased use of the internet to book accommodation or tourist service packages.

The operation also involves reinforcing staff at the foreign tourist assistance service (SATE). The office in Malaga city, in the Plaza de la Marina, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am until 7pm. Anyone who is a victim of a crime can be attended to in their own language by specialised officers.

Free mobile phone application

People are reminded they can also use AlertCops, a free mobile phone application offered by Spain's ministry of the interior that allows members of the public to report crimes. The app enables tourists to communicate with the police in a hundred languages and allows them to send an alert signal with geolocation information to officers.

Provincial commissioner Enrique Barón Castaño pointed out Spain is on level four terrorist alert and the Costa del Sol has been the scene this year "of weekly shootings", which sparked Plan Marbella, but which shows criminals "do not have the slightest qualms about using the weapons they carry".