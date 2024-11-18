Costa del Sol properties seized from drug traffickers put up for auction

SUR Malaga Monday, 18 November 2024, 16:47

A total of 22 properties, some located on the Costa del Sol, which have been confiscated from anti-drug trafficking police operations will be auctioned off by the Spanish authorities.

Some of the apartments, houses and plots of land are located in the Malaga province municipalities of Estepona, Benahavís, Benalmádena and Marbella on the Costa del Sol. The proceeds from the auctions, coordinated by the ministry of health, will be used for prevention programmes, assistance to people with addiction problems and the prosecution of crime.

The auction will take place on 27 November at 10.30am in the auditorium of the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre, in Madrid. Any natural or legal person who is previously accredited and complies with the requirements established in the specifications may participate in the auction.

Other auctioned properties outside of Malaga province are located in Barcelona, Logroño, Palma de Mallorca, Pontevedra, Santiago de Compostela, San Sebastián, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Tarragona and Toledo. Their prices range from 32,000 to 600,000 euros.

To check the specifications and the complete list of properties, interested parties can visit the website of the Sociedad Mercantil Estatal de Gestión Inmobiliaria de Patrimonio (SEGIPSA).

The ministry said in a statement that last year, the more than 28 million euros from the confiscated assets fund, to which the proceeds of the auction will be allocated, were mainly spent on drug demand reduction programmes. The remaining 30% went to supply reduction such as crime prosecution and police.

Jewellery auction

The government has also launched another online public auction of more than 240 items of jewellery confiscated in anti drug-trafficking police operations in Spain. They can be bid for until 28 November through the Escrapalia online portal.

The jewellery, which includes bracelets, rings, watches, necklaces, coins and other items, has been appraised by an expert gemologist and is presented in 183 lots, some individual and some grouped together. Many of the pieces are gold with diamonds, emeralds and rubies.