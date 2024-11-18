Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The auction will be staged by Spain's Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre. SUR
Costa del Sol properties seized from drug traffickers put up for auction
Crime

Costa del Sol properties seized from drug traffickers put up for auction

The prices of the apartments, houses and plots of land up for grabs range from 32,000 to 600,000 euros including some in the Malaga province municipalities of Estepona, Benahavís, Benalmádena and Marbella

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 18 November 2024, 16:47

A total of 22 properties, some located on the Costa del Sol, which have been confiscated from anti-drug trafficking police operations will be auctioned off by the Spanish authorities.

Some of the apartments, houses and plots of land are located in the Malaga province municipalities of Estepona, Benahavís, Benalmádena and Marbella on the Costa del Sol. The proceeds from the auctions, coordinated by the ministry of health, will be used for prevention programmes, assistance to people with addiction problems and the prosecution of crime.

The auction will take place on 27 November at 10.30am in the auditorium of the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre, in Madrid. Any natural or legal person who is previously accredited and complies with the requirements established in the specifications may participate in the auction.

Other auctioned properties outside of Malaga province are located in Barcelona, Logroño, Palma de Mallorca, Pontevedra, Santiago de Compostela, San Sebastián, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Tarragona and Toledo. Their prices range from 32,000 to 600,000 euros.

To check the specifications and the complete list of properties, interested parties can visit the website of the Sociedad Mercantil Estatal de Gestión Inmobiliaria de Patrimonio (SEGIPSA).

The ministry said in a statement that last year, the more than 28 million euros from the confiscated assets fund, to which the proceeds of the auction will be allocated, were mainly spent on drug demand reduction programmes. The remaining 30% went to supply reduction such as crime prosecution and police.

Jewellery auction

The government has also launched another online public auction of more than 240 items of jewellery confiscated in anti drug-trafficking police operations in Spain. They can be bid for until 28 November through the Escrapalia online portal.

The jewellery, which includes bracelets, rings, watches, necklaces, coins and other items, has been appraised by an expert gemologist and is presented in 183 lots, some individual and some grouped together. Many of the pieces are gold with diamonds, emeralds and rubies.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair announces new route between Costa del Sol and a regional airport in the UK
  2. 2 'Dana' storm deposited more than 250mm of rain in just eight hours in village east of Malaga
  3. 3 Iconic flamenco chair sculpture installed on Fuengirola roundabout destroyed
  4. 4 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  5. 5 When will we find out if Rafael Nadal is going to play in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga?
  6. 6 Katie Boulter: 'The support we're receiving in Malaga is the kind that keeps you going'
  7. 7 Watch as ringleader of organisation behind 17-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam is arrested in Marbella
  8. 8 Investigation under way after police recover body from sea in Gibraltar
  9. 9 In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz arrives on Costa del Sol to complete Spain's Davis Cup squad
  10. 10 Hidden murals from two centuries ago discovered on Malaga city centre building

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol properties seized from drug traffickers put up for auction