Young man dies in accident at meat company in Serranía de Ronda village

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Monday, 4 November 2024, 14:29

It has been a Black Monday in Jimera de Líbar. A 28-year-old man has died in a work accident at a meat company in this small municipality in the Serranía de Ronda area of Malaga province.

As SUR has been able to confirm, the incident happened mid-morning inside the premises of Medina Ruiz Industrias Cárnicas SL located in Calle Martires de Igueriben .

The worker was reportedly operating a forklift when he died immediately at the scene of the accident.