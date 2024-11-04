Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Young man dies in accident at meat company in Serranía de Ronda village
112 incident

Young man dies in accident at meat company in Serranía de Ronda village

The incident happened this Monday morning when the 28-year-old worker was reportedly operating a forklift truck

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Monday, 4 November 2024, 14:29

It has been a Black Monday in Jimera de Líbar. A 28-year-old man has died in a work accident at a meat company in this small municipality in the Serranía de Ronda area of Malaga province.

As SUR has been able to confirm, the incident happened mid-morning inside the premises of Medina Ruiz Industrias Cárnicas SL located in Calle Martires de Igueriben .

The worker was reportedly operating a forklift when he died immediately at the scene of the accident.

