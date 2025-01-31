The aptly-named Sierra de las Nieves is once again clothed in white

One of the mountain roads in the Sierra de las Nieves on Thursday.

Vanessa Melgar Friday, 31 January 2025, 13:50 Compartir

The latest rainfall that has been recorded, together with the low temperatures that are accompanying the end of January in this part of Andalucía and beyond, have resulted in snow in the Sierra de las Nieves - a national park that certainly lives up to its name.

A white blanket of snow covered the highest areas, from 1,400 metres above sea level, on Thursday, according to information from the environmental agency (AMA) of the Junta de Andalucía.

In the Ronda area the snow can be seen from the access points to this national park from the main road that links Ronda with the Costa del Sol at San Pedro Alcántara.

In Ronda the windchill factor is making the 'real feel' temperature even lower than what the thermometers show.