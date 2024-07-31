Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photo from one of last year's events. SUR
Folklore gala festivities in Ronda mark 50th anniversary
Culture

Folklore gala festivities in Ronda mark 50th anniversary

The Abul-Beka association, which organises the annual pre-feria event with dance groups from different countries, will this year include the participation of troupes from Brazil, Georgia, Mexico and Honduras

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 16:50

The Galas Foclóricas de Ronda festivities will celebrate half a century this year The Abul-Beka Association organises this event every year as part of the pre-feria programme and festivities in honour of Pedro Romero, with the participation of dance groups from different countries. On this occasion, dancers from Brazil, Georgia, Mexico and Honduras will perform in the Blas Infante auditorium.

This latest edition of the folkloric gala was presented on Tuesday by its representative, Manuel García; the councillor for festivities, Rebeca Muñoz; the provincial deputy for economy, María del Carmen Martínez; and Antonio Lasanta, from the Unicaja foundation. The annual event is supported by the Ronda town hall, the Malaga provincial authority and the Unicaja foundation.

García indicated that, in addition, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the galas, special activities have been prepared, such as an exhibition on the history of the event, and on the 75th anniversary of the Coros y Danzas de Ronda, through photographs and costumes. These will be on display at the Santo Domingo convent from 14 August to 15 September.

Also, on 29 August, as part of the presentation ceremony of the groups participating, there will be a chance for the public to participate in the dancing. This event will conclude in the courtyard of the convent, where an evening has been organised, with a bar in aid of the Hermandad de la Virgen de la Cabeza.

The gala nights will take place on 30 and 31 August and 1 September, starting at 10pm. The price of each one will be seven euros and a voucher will be offered to attend all three nights at a price of 15 euros. They can be purchased in advance at Hispania Nostra association or at the box office.

These dance groups, as usual, will take part in the Ronda fair parade and will perform in different villages in the Serranía de Ronda, in Algatocín, Arriate, Benaoján, Jimera de Líbar, Montejaque and Gaucín.

