Ronda's new bus station starts to take shape as roof is installed

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 13:14

Ronda's new bus station is finally taking shape in the El Fuerte industrial estate area of the town after workers started installing the roof, which is similar to that of the Adolfo Suárez library next door. Ronda mayor María de la Paz Fernández said she expects the new bus and coach station to be ready at the start of next year.

The new transport facility has faced several hurdles in its development. Work was resumed last summer after several years at a standstill. The council, in the first instance, resorted to an administrative concession and then had to re-tender the work in order to complete it with its own funds.

Work was then left at 50% finished due to the abandonment by the UTE to which the contract was awarded the first time. The latter was to invest around two million euros in its construction, and was to be in charge of its operation for the next 23 years.

One of the companies had financial problems and was unable to take on the work. The other asked town hall to take over, but the council decided to terminate the contract instead.

Another obstacle has been disagreement on the location of the new bus station. While there was agreement that the current station needs to be renovated, not everyone agreed with the location chosen by PP mayor Fernández. The Socialists then filed a complaint requesting an investigation into whether the land in question could accommodate this type of facility. The public prosecutor's office then asked for the complaint to be thrown out, and the opposition party announced it would appeal.

Footbridge

In the area near the new bus station, the council has completed a footbridge above the train tracks that cross the town at this point. The infrastructure has led to the closure of the level crossing barriers that existed in this area. Also, in collaboration with Adif, the area around the crossing will be remodelled.

The project will also involve the renovation of the current bus station, located in the town centre. On this land, when it becomes available with the entry into service of the new station, the council wants to create a green area, with a rock climbing wall, to promote Ronda as a destination for adventure sports.