A restaurant terrace in Ronda centre. SUR
Ronda&#039;s hospitality sector given thumbs up to keep terraces open until one hour later during hot summer months
Ronda's hospitality sector given thumbs up to keep terraces open until one hour later during hot summer months

The town hall has extended the opening hours for bars and restaurants by another 60 minutes, until 15 September

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Friday, 7 June 2024, 16:40

Ronda's hospitality establishments will now be able to keep their terraces open until 2am, as indicated by Jorge Fernández, Ronda town hall's public space occupation councillor. The council has extended the time by one hour. Previously, they could only stay open until 1am. The measure will remain in place until September 15 and came into effect this past Monday.

"The high temperatures that we have been experiencing in recent summers are causing customers to go out later and later, which is why we are authorising this extension of opening hours in order to support the sector in our town, which is experiencing one of its most important seasons during these months," said Fernández.

