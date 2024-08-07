New winery planned in Ronda aimed at luxury tourism

Vanessa Melgar Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 11:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Business group MGI, of Ronda origin and headed up by Jorge Rosado, is sponsoring the construction of a new winery for the town so well-known for its wines. The winery will be on the outskirts of Ronda at La Parchite and is aimed at the luxury end of the tourism market. The project has been approved by Ronda town council with an investment of 2.5 million euros from MGI and Rosado expects it to become a reality within two years.

This winery will produce high quality wine, said Rosado, that will be aimed particularly at Asian markets. Visitors to the bodega will be told how the wine is made and how the vines are cultivated. The building, the bodega itself, will have an avant-garde design but in keeping with tradition. The surroundings will also be designed with great care and the history of winemaking in the area will be featured.

It should also be noted that MGI is behind the five-million-euro project to convert the former Madre de Dios convent in Ronda, now owned by the group, into a five-star hotel in partnership with Meliá and Summun Hotel Group.