Netflix shoots Seven Dials in Ronda, a mystery series starring Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen

Ronda will once again become a location set for Netflix this week, with several episodes of the series Seven Dials, based on Agatha Christie's novel The Mystery of the Seven, set to be filmed in the famous mountain town just an hour inland from the Costa del Sol.

Filming will take place between this Monday (16 September) and Wednesday 18 September and the series will feature the Scottish actor Iain Glen as the lead. He played Ser Jorah in Game of Thrones, Khaleesi's paladin and bodyguard.

Glen has also appeared in the recently released the film The Last Front, set in World War I; and next October arrives to the Disney platform with the comedy Last Days of the Space Age. In addition, after the current shooting in Spain, the star of the Resident Evil saga plans to make his Bollywood debut in the film Tanvi the Great, under the direction of Anupam Kher.

For Seven Dials, the production company 72 Films will be in charge of filming, which will take place in iconic locations in Ronda such as the Puente Nuevo (new bridge) over the gorge, the area around the Fuente de los Ocho Caños drinking fountain, the Duquesa de Parcent square, the Arab Baths, the Alameda del Tajo park and the bullring. In the province, a casting call had been opened to look for a double for Glen's double, as well as other profiles, which were limited to Ronda.

Ronda town councillor Jorge Fernández said there will be traffic interruptions for the filming and that the team of people involved will total 120. Ronda has already hosted the filming of other television series, such as HBO's Dark Matter and Netflix's Feria, among others.