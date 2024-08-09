Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Customers queue for a mattress. SUR
Mattresses giveaway at MiColchón opening in Ronda
Ronda

Mattresses giveaway at MiColchón opening in Ronda

Over 200 people queued from six o'clock in the morning to try to bag one

SUR in English

Friday, 9 August 2024, 14:59

Mattress firm MiColchón celebrated the opening of its latest store in Ronda by giving away 50 mattresses recently. Over 200 people queued from six o'clock in the morning to try to bag one.

The stock of 50 had run out 15 minutes after opening. However there was an added surprise as the firm, leader in Spain for mattresses, decided to give away 100 pillows to those who had missed out.

The new store, located in C. Genal, 28, has strengthened even further the presence of MiColchón in the province of Malaga.

As well as mattresses, the stores sell armchairs, sofa beds and other items, such as pillows and bedheads, with brands including Tempur, Flex, Relax, Nessen, Nightland, Sealy, Hukla and Dorwin.

Manuel Guerrero, founder of MiColchón, said: "The response fom the community in Ronda has been incredible. We are very grateful for their enthusiasm and the welcome we have been given."

