JYSK, one of IKEA's main competitors, sets up shop in Ronda

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Monday, 22 July 2024, 16:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Since last Thursday, Ronda has enjoyed the presence of the multinational JYSK, a Danish furniture and home decor giant, in the town. The company, which is one of IKEA's main competitors, has set up shop in the inland mountain town's El Fuerte industrial estate.

The 1,300-square-metre site is located specifically in Calle Guadalquivir 4, opposite the new Mercadona supermarket. The Danish company, founded in 1979 by Lars Larsen, with almost 150 shops across Spain, has hired some ten employees in its Ronda store. In Andalucía, JYSK has 20 stores. The company has a presence in 48 countries, with its first shop in Spain in Cartagena in 2009.

Under the premise of offering products at competitive prices, JYSK is offering discounts of up to 75% to its customers at its store in Ronda, with the promotion to run until the end of this month (31 July).

"We are confident that the opening of our new store in Ronda will be very well received by our visitors. We are one step closer to reaching our goal of having 300 shops in Spain in the next few years, bringing us even closer to our customers," said Carlos Haba, JYSK's director for Spain and Portugal.

Among the products on offer are those related to garden furniture, home decoration, relaxation and home textiles, as well as home furniture. It also offers an online purchase and in-store collection service, returns with no time limit for unused products, price guarantee, assembly service coordination, gift cards and a loyalty programme that offers advantages to companies and the self-employed, among others.

Burger King also recently opened on the El Fuerte industrial estate, with a second establishment in addition to the one it already has in Calle Sevilla, in the centre, close to Calle La Bola. Mercadona, which has acquired more land in Ronda for a new supermarket, also moved from another location on the industrial estate to Calle Guadalquivir, extending its offering.