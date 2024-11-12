Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Legionnaires sent from Ronda working in the devastated areas of Valencia. M. G.
Around 100 Ronda-based legionnaires deployed to Valencia to help flood-hit communities
'Dana' flood disaster

Around 100 Ronda-based legionnaires deployed to Valencia to help flood-hit communities

The soldiers sent from Malaga province will help with clearing the streets, removing mud and debris, bailing out water and distributing donations to locals

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 13:26

Some 100 legionnaires from Ronda have been deployed to Valencia since Sunday, joining their colleagues from Almeria, in an effort to help the flood-hit communities rebuild.

Most of the soldiers belong to the 2nd Company of the X Millán-Astray Band, part of the Alejandro Farnesio Tercio, 4th of the Legion, based in the Malaga province mountain town.

The legionnaires sent from Ronda will mainly be supporting Spain's emergency emergency military unit (UME) in their efforts to clear streets, remove mud and debris and bail out water, as well as distributing donations sent to the area.

On their first day, they focused their efforts on two schools in Paiporta.

