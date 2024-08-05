Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Part of Finca La Donaira. SUR
Eco-hotel La Donaria near Ronda is awarded the Relais &amp; Châteaux label
Ronda

Eco-hotel La Donaria near Ronda is awarded the Relais & Châteaux label

This luxury eco-retreat, organic farm and equestrian centre in Montecorto joins this exclusive, global club of 580 hotels and restaurants run by independent entrepreneurs

Vanessa Melgar

Monday, 5 August 2024, 19:08

Opciones para compartir

The luxury eco-retreat Finca La Donaira, located in Montecorto, has joined the Relais & Châteaux association, achieving its seal of approval to join this exclusive hotel club. The owners also pointed out that it is the only country estate of its category in Spain to hold the label. "This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence, sustainability and high quality hospitality," they explained.

La Donaira has, among other features and facilities, an organic farm, an equestrian centre where they breed Lusitano horses and "a range of unique experiences that promote a deep connection with nature". The finca's motto on the website is 'A movement with meaning': "Since its creation, we have worked to be self-sufficient, fusing tradition and innovation in an environment that respects and cares for the balance between humans, animals and the natural environment." We should not forget what is on offer from their kitchens too - from the land to the table.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Head-on collision on A-356 in Malaga province on Saturday claims the lives of four people
  2. 2 Good progress made on Costa del Sol desalination plant
  3. 3 FIESTA Marbella cancels entire concert programme with exception of Pete Tong gig
  4. 4 The seaside town in Andalucía where the course of Second World War was changed
  5. 5 Child with autism found safe and well after bar staff discover him on Costa del Sol beach
  6. 6 Police chase teenage motorcycle riders without licence through Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz comes up just short in battle for Olympic gold
  8. 8

    Learning from past mistakes
  9. 9 'I want to take the bed I sleep in back with me to the Sahara'
  10. 10 Billie Jean King Cup moved to overlap with the Davis Cup in Malaga this winter

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad