Eco-hotel La Donaria near Ronda is awarded the Relais & Châteaux label

The luxury eco-retreat Finca La Donaira, located in Montecorto, has joined the Relais & Châteaux association, achieving its seal of approval to join this exclusive hotel club. The owners also pointed out that it is the only country estate of its category in Spain to hold the label. "This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence, sustainability and high quality hospitality," they explained.

La Donaira has, among other features and facilities, an organic farm, an equestrian centre where they breed Lusitano horses and "a range of unique experiences that promote a deep connection with nature". The finca's motto on the website is 'A movement with meaning': "Since its creation, we have worked to be self-sufficient, fusing tradition and innovation in an environment that respects and cares for the balance between humans, animals and the natural environment." We should not forget what is on offer from their kitchens too - from the land to the table.