Bodega Doña Felisa to invest another 1.6 million euros to expand its second winery in Ronda

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 16:18

Bodega Doña Felisa, owned by the Losantos family, will expand its second bodega (winery) in Ronda with an investment of around 1.6 million euros. The announcement was made by owner José María Losantos, who is also the current president of the regulatory council for the Malaga designation of origin (DOP) brand alongside those of Sierras de Málaga wines and Pasas de Málaga sultanas.

This is the third phase of the new facilities on the Finca Amaya estate located near the Acinipo archaeological site. The creation of this second bodega has already involved a financial outlay of around three million euros. "We are already in business here, the first two phases were completed and we have been active since last year", Losantos explained, while adding that this new phase will involve the construction of a new building. This building will be used mainly for wine tourism and to welcome visitors to the bodega experience. This is a business activity that is on the increase, not only for this winery but also all the other wineries in Ronda. This project shows that Doña Felisa is committed to this business model.

The family still maintains its first bodega also located in the Ronda La Vieja area. Between them, the production capacity is a maximum of 500,000 kilos of grapes, which would normally produce 500,000 bottles of wine.

At present its annual production is around 200,000 bottles that sell mainly in Andalucía, around 80% of which goes to Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

On Monday Ronda town council approved the project for the extension of this bodega, as a change in the use of the land was necessary. Losantos indicated that work will now start on the build and that it is expected that the work in question will be finished by the summer of next year.

Doña Felisa is one of the leading wineries in the wine sector in Ronda and the region, one of the wineries with the largest production as it currently manages around 60 hectares of vineyards.