The cultural event in the Serranía de Ronda aimed at people with a passion for the arts

Javier Almellones Arriate Thursday, 10 October 2024, 21:07

Juggling, a travelling theatre, speed painting and above all a whole lot of music. Culture from many different dimensions comes together this weekend in Arriate, a small town located at one of the main gateways to the Serranía de Ronda, which shows that there is not only interest in, but also a lot of passion for, all things art-related.

Christened 'Fiesta en el Aire', its literal translation bears little meaning, but the interpretation suggests that 'a party is brewing'. In 2024 this event celebrates its coming of age - at least for the revived version of an older custom. You would have to delve into the newspaper archives to rediscover its origins when, way back in the 1950s, it was an event completely open to improvisation, where there was neither a programme nor a clear idea of how it was going to proceed. Hence it was known as a 'party up in the air', an ode to its indeterminacy.

Zoom Imagination and creativity are very present in this festival. Diputación de Málaga

In 2006 the people of Arriate, who are very fond of their traditions, decided to give the event a well-deserved revival. From then on, the foundations were laid for a multicultural event with a lot of art, but also a good dose of other leisure activities and good fun.

The streets of this town, whose patron saint is St Valentine, are decorated in a very different way to other festivals and traditions. Colour, imagination and creativity dot the walls, corners and streets of the pueblo.

Zoom Panoramic view of the town, where you can see the church of San Juan de Letran. J.A.

These are the makings of a casual, informal, but nevertheless organised, festival, giving many new artists the opportunity to showcase their talents. Many established artists and groups also attend. Among them this year is the flamenco singer known as El Capullo de Jerez and the former singer of Los Delinqüentes, El Canijo, who also hails from the city of Cadiz. These are the headline acts.

They will be joined by musicians who want to captivate the audience with their instruments, such as Leticia Prados and Mir Lazcano and the violinist Anna Milman. Other performances will be given by El Jose, Planeta Ochenta, The Vintage Experience, Mutación, La Orquesta Informal, Terral, Salistre, La Ganga Calé and Alejo Stivel (former singer of Tequila).

There will also be a batucada (a Brazilian-style percussion band) that will liven up the party vibe throughout the streets of the town. A different dose of music and culture will be provided by an Armenian music group, the Karakhanyan trio, who will mesmerise party-goers with the curious sound of the double reed, woodwind instrument known as the 'duduk'.

In addition to all these musical attractions the fiesta opens on Friday evening with an amazing show called 'The Legend of Ignis', which will be a street performance from the Arsalabrasa arts company. Ritual dances, percussion, theatrical performances, acrobatics and fire are some of the elements that will be combined in this show.

The aforementioned travelling theatre will be another highlight of the programme, but on Sunday. A good dose of humour and even some improvisation will move through the streets of the town with a performance of the play 'Volver', in which a family arriving in a Seat 600 car will experience situations as surprising as they are comical.

Humour, but also juggling and illusionism, will be provided by the Sinkeli company, whose protagonist will be a clown on a ladder.

With all this repertoire, the arriateños (as the locals are known) and those who come to the town this weekend will live an unforgettable experience, where everything might make sense, or maybe not. Art for art's sake will be the central theme of this unique festival.

It is also a good opportunity to get to know the town of Arriate that, as one of its many curiosities, has its borders completely surrounded by those of Ronda, its only neighbour.

There you can find wines from such prestigious wineries as Vetas. There is also a wide variety of cured meats and cheeses, thanks to family-run companies that are determined to continue making traditional products today.

And for those who want to go hiking, there is one of the most beautiful trails in Malaga province, along the Arroyo de la Ventilla gorge.

What to visit

Old quarter. Around the church of San Juan de Letrán and the Plaza de la Constitución is the heart of this town, which is a gateway to the Serranía de Ronda. Here you can find everything from the houses of the brotherhood (where monks would meet and later other catholic groups) to the oldest houses in Arriate. In these days of the Fiesta en el Aire it will be filled with colour and imagination. Where: In the area around the church.

Church of San Juan de Letrán. Although its bell tower is some six decades old, this parish church is the most important religious building in this town. The original building was erected in 1510, according to documents from that period. Where: In Calle Francisco Sintado.

Viewpoint of La Estacá. This is an urban enclave located next to the riverbank which affords a beautiful panoramic view of Arriate town from a relatively elevated area. Where: Pista de Ronda.

La Ventilla stream. From the town centre you can access a hiking trail that takes you into the gorge created by La Ventilla stream. The route is of biological and also ethnographic interest as there are still springs, wells and lime kilns. Where: From Calle Málaga.

Where to eat

El Chozo. Located at the entrance to the town centre, this restaurant is one of the most well-established eateries, not only in Arriate but also in this part of Malaga province. It is particularly known for the variety of options it offers from early in the morning, when generous breakfasts await hungry visitors. However, it is especially known for its lunch or even dinner menus, with an overwhelming variety of options that include meat and fish as well as dishes from traditional Andalusian recipes. It also has a wide range of tapas, both hot and cold. Where: Calle Málaga, s/n. 29350 Arriate. Telephone: 952 165 244.

El Muelle de Arriate. Vegetable millefeuille with mushrooms, truffle oil and mozzarella, roast pork knuckle with mashed potatoes and oregano or duck confit with red fruit sauce are some of the creative dishes that await the foodies in an old railway station near the town centre of Arriate. Whether in the dining room or out on the terrace located next to the railway track, diners can enjoy excellent table presentation and very good value for money. Where: Carretera MA-7400, km. 4. 29350 Arriate. Telephone: 952 166 370. www.elmuelle-arriate.com

Where to stay

Arriadh Hotel. This comfortable and cosy accommodation is one of the best options to stay not only in Arriate but in the whole Serranía de Ronda. Above all, it is ideal for a romantic getaway, as it enjoys an exquisite service and is located in a charming building. Where: Camino de Laura, s/n. 29350 Arriate. Telephone: 952 114 370. www.arriadhhotel.com