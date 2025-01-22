Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Suspect arrested after man suffers serious stab injuries while walking dog in Ronda
112 incident

Suspect arrested after man suffers serious stab injuries while walking dog in Ronda

The alleged incident happened a couple of days after the pair had an argument in a café

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Ronda

Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 10:02

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man as he walked his dog in Ronda. The suspect allegedly attacked the victim two days after the pair had an argument in a café.

The incident happened on Thursday 16 January at around 2pm. The victim was walking his dog with his girlfriend and a friend in Calle Buena Vista when the suspect emerged, and without saying a word, allegedly attacked him.

The victim apparently tried to restrain the suspect after the assault, but was stabbed in the thigh. Police were alerted and attended the scene where upon arrival, officers gave first aid to the victim as his leg was bleeding profusely.

The injured man, who lives outside Ronda and was visiting the area for a few days, was taken to the Hospital de la Serranía de Ronda in a serious condition. He had a deep wound on the inside of one of his thighs, just a few centimetres from the femoral bone, according to investigators.

National Police officers opened an investigation to find the suspect, who fled after the attack. Following evidence from witnesses, officers were able to identify the suspect, as well as another man and a woman, who was the partner of the alleged attacker. Following the alleged stabbing, both then allegedly assaulted the victim and his friend.

Police then arrested the suspect on Monday 20 January over the alleged stabbing and breaching a restraining order against his partner, the woman charged in police proceedings after being reported for minor injuries regarding the young man who was stabbed.. The suspect appeared before the court on Tuesday 21 January.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town will be 'one of the most spectacular areas in southern Europe', according to mayor
  2. 2 Junta gives green light to Costa del Sol road widening project
  3. 3 Violent death in Malaga village: 'my brother died to save my life'
  4. 4 65-year-old suffers heart attack while playing walking football on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Water supply in Malaga town to be cut from Monday night to 'improve municipal network'
  6. 6 Police appeal for public's help to find missing 13-year-old Gibraltar girl
  7. 7 Torremolinos closed December with record drop in number of unemployed
  8. 8 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open after being outclassed by veteran Novak Djokovic
  9. 9 Demolition complete of building on land earmarked for new cultural centre in Benalmádena
  10. 10 Stoppage-time strike sinks Malaga CF in thrilling match

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Suspect arrested after man suffers serious stab injuries while walking dog in Ronda