Suspect arrested after man suffers serious stab injuries while walking dog in Ronda

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man as he walked his dog in Ronda. The suspect allegedly attacked the victim two days after the pair had an argument in a café.

The incident happened on Thursday 16 January at around 2pm. The victim was walking his dog with his girlfriend and a friend in Calle Buena Vista when the suspect emerged, and without saying a word, allegedly attacked him.

The victim apparently tried to restrain the suspect after the assault, but was stabbed in the thigh. Police were alerted and attended the scene where upon arrival, officers gave first aid to the victim as his leg was bleeding profusely.

The injured man, who lives outside Ronda and was visiting the area for a few days, was taken to the Hospital de la Serranía de Ronda in a serious condition. He had a deep wound on the inside of one of his thighs, just a few centimetres from the femoral bone, according to investigators.

National Police officers opened an investigation to find the suspect, who fled after the attack. Following evidence from witnesses, officers were able to identify the suspect, as well as another man and a woman, who was the partner of the alleged attacker. Following the alleged stabbing, both then allegedly assaulted the victim and his friend.

Police then arrested the suspect on Monday 20 January over the alleged stabbing and breaching a restraining order against his partner, the woman charged in police proceedings after being reported for minor injuries regarding the young man who was stabbed.. The suspect appeared before the court on Tuesday 21 January.