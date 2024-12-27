Junta offers tax breaks to help combat depopulation in 59 Malaga municipalities with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants

Enrique Miranda Malaga Friday, 27 December 2024, 10:47

There is a clear trend in the distribution of the population in Malaga province that could easily accelerate in the coming years: overcrowding in the big cities and coastal areas and a clear loss of population in inland areas. This puts many municipalities at risk as they witness an aging population and no new families arriving. This is why the governing bodies are trying to implement measures against depopulation with incentives for people to take up residence in these municipalities.

The Junta de Andalucía has recently published its list of the 426 municipalities in the region of southern Spain that it considers will have a depopulation problem by 2025. In view of this it can choose to apply the provisions of Law 5/2021 and provide certain tax breaks on those taxes that are within the powers of the regional government. These include doubling the deductions for birth, adoption or fostering of minors (400 euros) and reducing some of the taxes incurred when purchasing property in those locations, namely the transfer of ownership tax (ITP) and stamp duty (AJD).

These tax breaks are being given to villages with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants. In Malaga there are 59 municipalities eligible for these incentives: Alcaucín, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Algatocín, Almáchar, Almargen, Alozaina, Alpandeire, Árchez, Ardales, Arenas, Atajate, Benadalid, Benalauría, Benamargosa, Benaoján, Benarrabá, El Borge, El Burgo, Canillas, de Aceituno, Canillas de Albaida, Cañete la Real, Carratraca, Cartajima, Casarabonela, Comares, Cuevas Bajas, Cuevas del Becerro, Cútar, Faraján, Fuente de Piedra, Gaucín, Genalguacil, Guaro, Igualeja, Istán, Iznate, Jimera de Líbar, Jubrique, Júzcar, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Monda, Montecorto, Montejaque, Parauta, Pujerra, Riogordo, Salares, Sayalonga, Sedella, Serrato, Tolox, Totalán, Valle de Abdalajís, Villanueva de Tapia, La Viñuela and Yunquera. The list of municipalities was published in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) following a resolution with the Ministry of Economy, Finance and European Funds in Madrid.

The Junta is undertaking this operation once the Spain's INE national institute of statistics) has made official the latest population count for each municipality following the revision of the Municipal Register as of 1 January 2024 and with effect from 1 January 2025.

In a statement from the Junta it was stressed that "Andalusians living in more than half of the municipalities of the region will be able to take advantage of the tax incentives approved from 2019 to tackle depopulation."

Residents in these municipalities can benefit by 400 euros for each child born or adopted, or for each foster child. As for buying a home, they have the possibility of saving up to 6,750 euros with the aforementioned tax breaks.

Carolina España, official spokesperson for the Junta and regional Minister for the Economy, highlights the fact that residents in these small towns and villages have gone from paying 8% in property transfer tax and stamp duty (ITPAJD) to a reduced rate of 3.5% as long as the property is used as their main residence and the value of the property does not exceed 150,000 euros.

She adds that these are measures that encourage the retention of the population in rural areas and that it is one of many such initiatives forming part of the fiscal policy of Juanma Moreno's regional government.

She further commented: "A policy thanks to which we have gone from being a tax-paying hell to second place as the region where the least taxes are paid," also claiming that their actions have provided "A way of managing things better, thanks to which more and more taxpayers are being gained," pointing out that 200,000 new people filed to pay personal income tax in the 2023 financial year and 778,000 since 2018.

The regional minister also reminded us of the increase in the number of beneficiaries of the tax incentives introduced from 2019 (birth or adoption of children, large families, educational expenses and donations for ecological purposes). According to her, these four tax breaks and aid alone have benefited 214,927 Andalusian taxpayers, saving them 21.6 million euros, 33.6% of the total savings made by all tax breaks given in 2023.