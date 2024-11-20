Renfe offers rail tickets on high-speed and long-distance services in Spain from just 7 euros for Black Friday

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 21:31

The popular Black Friday shopping date is fast approaching, and some companies and brands are getting ahead of its celebration (on 29 November) and are already offering discounts.

Among those joining this initiative is Spain's state train operator Renfe, which has announced that it will put tickets for the Superprecios promotional campaign on sale this Friday, 22 November, for travel on high-speed and long-distance services in Andalucía. Tickets will be available from 22 November to 1 December for journeys from 8 January 2025.

Renfe's Superprecios start with fares from 7 euros for Avlo high-speed low-cost services from Seville and Malaga; and from 18 euros for travel on AVE high speed services from Seville, Malaga, Granada, Cordoba; Alvia from Cadiz and Huelva and Intercity from Algeciras and Almeria.

The campaign allows you to choose between a 'basic' ticket with the best 'super price' or 'coose for one euro more' ticket, offering the greatest flexibility to personalise the add-ons and enjoy all the advantages such as changes and cancellations. Likewise, those customers who are members of the Más Renfe loyalty programme will benefit from both the Superprecios and the accumulated savings in points.

Tickets will be available on the www.renfe.com website, at ticket offices and self-sale machines at stations, in person or online travel agencies and on 91 232 03 20 from this Friday.