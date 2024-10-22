When is Black Friday this year?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 17:32 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The most forward-thinking shoppers are surely starting to do their calculations. Black Friday promotions are fast approaching, a good opportunity to buy some Christmas gifts at keen prices or to take advantage of the opportunity to treat yourself or replace that appliance or gadget that needs updating. When is it celebrated this year?

The big shopping event starts 24 hours after the traditional Thanksgiving Day in the United States, the country where it originates, so on this occasion it will take place on 29 November, the last Friday of that month.

What gave Black Friday its name? It was so named because in the 1960s shops in the United States recorded their losses with a red pen and their profits with a black pen, so it was decided to carry out an initiative to encourage sales in the run-up to the Christmas season and thus ensure that the account books were full of dark-coloured entries.

The objective was achieved, to such an extent that the idea of offering discounts on the last Friday of the month was exported to many countries, including Spain. Moreover, the offers (both in physical shops and on the web) are no longer limited to just one day, but continue until Monday, known as Cyber Monday, when promotions in the technology sector predominate. In fact, in Spain, Black Friday discounts are available for at least four days (this year from 29 November to 2 December) and some brands even go ahead of the official date and start their 'bargains' at the beginning of that week, i.e. from the last Monday in November.

Recruitment

And if Black Friday is beneficial for consumers, it is also beneficial for the economy, as every year around this date thousands of jobs are created. For 2024, the temporary employment company Randstad forecasts that the next Black Friday and Cyber Monday will generate 3,810 contracts in Malaga, some 17% more than in last year's campaign. Nationally, the figure will be 117,000 contracts in Spain, which will represent an increase of 18.2% compared to the 98,955 contracts signed last year. By sector, 67.5% of the contracts will be signed in transport and logistics, specifically almost 79,000, according to the report, which represents a growth of 26% compared to the previous year. On the other hand, the commerce sector represents just over 32% of the total number of contracts, reaching more than 38,000 jobs (+4.8% compared to the previous year). These figures refer, according to Europa Press, to new contracts signed for the trade, logistics and transport sector for a month on the occasion of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Recommendations

Whatever your objectives for the upcoming Black Friday, there are a number of key recommendations to take into account to make the most of this day.

1. Make a wish list: before the day arrives, make a list of the products you really need or want to buy. This way you can focus on finding what really interests you and stay away from other temptations.

2. Set a budget: although it is quite possible to fall into last-minute surprises, it is advisable to establish a maximum amount to be spent so that you don't have any unpleasant surprises when you look at your bank account. For this it is also important to look at the prices of the items you would like to buy and compare them with what they cost once the date arrives, as there are shops that inflate prices before the big day and then offer false discounts.

3. Mailing lists: it may also be advisable to subscribe to newsletters, as more and more brands or shops send (usually by email) their special offers to their newsletter subscribers, so that they know about promotions before the general public does.