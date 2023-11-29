Rains forecast for Malaga province but not enough to relieve the drought The heaviest precipitation will be seen in the area around Los Reales and Serranía de Ronda, but little is expected in the rest of the province

After an extraordinarily dry and warm November, the long-awaited rains are due to fall in Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol, just as the month draws to a close. But these will do little to relieve the serious drought situation. The weather front will sweep from west to east, with a trough that will bring precipitation to the area, according to the director of Spain’s met office, Aemet, in Malaga, Jesús Riesco.

Late this Wednesday evening light rain is forecast to fall in the Serranía de Ronda. On Thursday, more substantial showers are forecast for inland areas, again especially in the Ronda region. On Friday, in the first half of the day, the showers are expected to be widespread and moderate.

"It will rain from the middle of Thursday to the middle of Friday, but it will not rain out of the ordinary; it is a typical cold front," the Aemet director said. No precipitation is expected on Saturday and Sunday and the forecast for next week is very changeable.

José Luis Escudero, author of the SUR.es weather blog, agreed that the accumulated rainfall will be low: around 20mm in the Serranía de Ronda; slightly above this figure in Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja and El Genal; 10-15mm in Antequera and below this figure in the Axarquía and Malaga city. "It will depend a lot on how the front enters, but I don't expect much," Escudero said.

With the passage of the cold front, thermometers will also drop in the province, although again it will not be a drastic fall: 3-4C lower, depending on the area; in Malaga city it will go from the current 21-22C to 19C maximum (and around 10-12C minimum). Meanwhile, away from the Costa del Sol it will be 3-4C cooler at night and 15-16C during the day, according to Aemet data.

The expected rainfall will provide some relief for crops, but will have a negligible impact on the drought, after a very dry November. In fact, only the showers forecast for 30 November will prevent the month from reaching zero rainfall at a provincial level, which is unusual.

In Malaga city rainfall could remain at zero for the month which is typically considered the second wettest of the year. December is, historically, the wettest month in Malaga but, for the medium term, there is no sign of any change to the current situation.