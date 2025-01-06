Where did the Three Kings deliver the most rain in Malaga province overnight?

Chus Heredia Malaga Monday, 6 January 2025, 14:53

Rain fell steadily along the Costa del Sol on the eve of Three Kings Day, however much of it missed the reservoirs, having minimal effect on the water levels in Malaga province. The rain did not fall over the headwater reservoirs that supply Malaga city (Guadalhorce, Guadalteba and Conde de Guadalhorce). However, the city now satisfies half of its consumption needs with the Casasola reservoir, where slightly more rain was collected, 14.4mm in 24 hours. However, the highest rainfall was recorded in Estepona and Manilva, with 37.8 and 32.4mm respectively, according to Aemet measurements.

The state weather agency's rain gauges collected notable amounts during the past 24 hours in Marbella (25.8mm), Algarrobo (24), Fuengirola (23.8), Nerja (23), Rincón de la Victoria (22.8), Gaucín (22.4), Benahavís (21.8), Vélez Málaga (21.2), Cortes de la Frontera (20.8) and Torremolinos (20.2 litres).

Already below 20mm were Malaga Puerto (19.3), Malaga Cónsul (18.4), Alpandeire (18.2), Malaga Airport (13.2) and Ronda (11.4).

There was minimal rainfall throughout the Guadalhorce valley and Antequera. In Fuente de Piedra, for example, only 3mm were recorded in 24 hours.

Reservoirs and forecasting

Of the reservoirs, the only rainfall of any use was recorded in the La Concepción and its diversion dams (Guadalmansa, Guadalmina and Guadaiza), with amounts of almost 30mm. In the Sierra de Mijas, where there is an important aquifer, 22.7mm was collected according to the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network, and in Fahala, where Emasa operates a system of wells, 12.3mm was registered.

No rain is expected in Malaga city for the remainder of the Three Kings holiday or for the next few days. In the area around Vélez, there will be light rainfall in the mid-afternoon this Monday. In Ronda, it will be stormy until late in the afternoon and no rain is forecast for the next few days, a very similar forecast to that of the Antequera area. The Guadalhorce area is also not expecting rainfall as well as on the western Costa del Sol.