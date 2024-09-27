Property sales start to climb again on the Costa del Sol

Nuria Triguero / Europa Press Malaga / Madrid Friday, 27 September 2024, 13:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Property sales have been rising for two months (June and July) in Malaga province according to latest data. But, so far in 2024, fewer homes have been bought than in the first seven months of 2023, according to the latest official data published on Thursday this week .

In July, 3,171 homes were sold in the province of Malaga including the Costa del Sol, which was 5% more than in the previous month and 14.2% more than in July 2023.

However, these increases are below the Andalusian and national average, although Malaga continues to be the Andalusian province with the highest real estate activity (with 28% of the total number of homes sold in the region) and the fifth in the country, behind Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante and Valencia.

This increase has not managed to reverse the negative trend during the first months of 2024. Between January and July, 20,130 homes were sold in the province, 4.4% fewer than the 21,057 that were sold in the same period of 2023.

At a national level, the picture was more rosy. Home purchases in July were up 19.4% more than the same month in the previous year.

Changing hands nationally were 57,302 properties, the highest in any month since September 2022 and the best month of July 2007, when 63,000 were bought and sold, according to the official data.

All regions of Spain sold more homes in July compared to the same month last year except for the Balearic Islands, which saw a year-on-year fall in the month of 2.5%.