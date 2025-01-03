Demand goes through the roof for alternatives to bricks and mortar in Malaga

Lorena Cádiz Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 09:32

Owning a home has become a challenge, not only for young people, but also for many other sectors of society. Rental housing is no longer an alternative for many people in the face of the current price hikes. Against this backdrop, it is not surprising that demand for alternative housing has gone through the roof in recent years across Spain, and Malaga province is no exception.

That said, this is not an easy option as, above all, it means already having a plot of land with appropriate permissions. Nevertheless, for those who have this possibility many of them are increasingly considering alternative home solutions such as mobile homes or houses made largely of wood instead of bricks and mortar. The main reason for this shift in thinking is patently clear: price. This type of housing is much more affordable than a traditional, brick-built home. Also the time factor to get the keys and move in sooner. Depending on the dimensions and characteristics of the build, it can be finished and placed on the plot in a matter of just a few weeks.

With the increase in demand the supply has naturally multiplied and, in recent years, companies dedicated to the manufacture and marketing of this type of house have sprung up in Malaga province.

Wooden homes

This is not the case with Casas de Madera Bálticas, a company with over 20 years of experience in constructing wooden homes, with its head office in Jaen and a branch in Malaga. In charge of the Malaga office is Juan Torres, who has witnessed the progress of this manufacturing sector first hand and said that, in the last five years, "demand has increased by 300%" and the profile of the clientele coming to them in search of a house has changed considerably.

A change of mindset among housebuyers in Spain Be they wooden houses, mobile homes or recycled shipping containers, they all agree that the majority of clients are young Spanish nationals, but foreigners feature heavily in other age groups. "In Spain, comfort is still associated with traditional housing, when there are other types of housing that can also have good insulation and finishes. We need a change of mindset", said Juan Pedro Fuentes, founder of J&J Container, who explains that "foreigners are already much more accustomed to these [alternative] formats."

"When the company was founded we were focused on cabins and detached houses, but now we are being asked for houses for any location, from houses that are going to be off-grid with solar power to houses that are fully compliant with the technical building code, just like a traditional house, only made of wood," said Torres.

In the latter case, it is understood that the plot of land is classed as 'urbano' (can be developed) and therefore a wooden house requires the same steps as a traditional building as far as permits and plans are concerned.

"We have all kinds of clients, from young people to foreigners, who are more accustomed to this type of building or families with more limited resources", he said. He stoutly defends the advantages of this type of construction, mainly because "it is a more economical and efficient solution than brick-built." Moreover, he wants it known that there is a customer type that comes to them not only for the cost savings, but also driven by respect for the environment. "Our wood comes from controlled logging forests and is a more sustainable option than using other materials."

Regarding prices, it depends on the type of house the client wants because "there is a lot of difference." The house can be manufactured with single or double log walls, with or without insulation and with or without plans. All these factors mean considerable price variations. Even so, "in a higher price bracket it can be 40 or 50% cheaper than a traditional house with similar features." Then, once the house is commissioned, it is finished in about two months, plus about 15 days for on-site assembly.

As far as durability is concerned, the company gives assurances that "we have homes that are 50 years old and still in perfect condition", they simply require regular maintenance. "It is recommended to paint the outside of the house every year and a half and to take a little more care than in a traditional home. Maintenance is the life of the house and it needs to be protected on the outside from the elements with a special varnish."

Torres acknowledged that, more recently, there has been a considerable increase in the number of companies marketing wooden homes in Malaga. "Competition is a good thing and it hasn't affected us. Nationally there are two or three leading companies in this sector and we are one of them."

Mobile homes

Toni and Eric Heredia are two brothers who have been running the company Casa Móvil Sur in Alhaurín de la Torre for three years, which now employs 22 people. One of the brothers had been in the trade for more than 15 years and when he saw where the market was headed he decided to set up his own company.

This type of mobile housing, which is supported by an axle and wheels, and which has traditionally been associated with camping, has become a way out for many young people looking for somewhere affordable to live and own outright.

"Ninety-five per cent of the sales we have had this year have been from clients who are not campers, but private clients who do not want to pay a rent of 1,000 or so euros and who are desperate for somewhere to live. We have also had clients who buy this type of house as a second home, but most of them have bought them as their main residence," says Toni Heredia.

The company, which sells from Malaga to the whole of Spain, has a wide range of products on offer: from second-hand mobile homes imported from France or England, which can cost between 13,000 and 25,000 euros depending on the features and specs, to newly built houses, which are configured to the client's taste and can cost between 38,000 and 69,000 euros depending on the dimensions and extras.

"They can be up to 68 square metres, they are modules that are assembled on site, which come with all the furniture ready to move in and with a three-month delivery period," explains one of the company's partners.

Architects

Some architectural studios have also joined the alternative market to bricks and mortar. This is the case with Kubo Arquitectos, a studio located in Benalmádena, which for the past decade has been working with an industrialised construction system called Sismo, which allows the work to be carried out "faster and at a fixed price, without unforeseen events", explains Fiorella Inverso, the studio's administrator.

"They are panels of a steel structure with double insulation, which arrive at the plot and can be assembled by a layperson." While it is true that this system saves some costs and construction time, it is not as economical an option as the previous housebuilding alternatives, although it is increasingly in demand. "Our sales graph curves upwards every year and we are already building not only villas, but also hotels and other buildings with this system."