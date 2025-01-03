Police put stop to electronic music festival in Malaga 'because it was unauthorised'

Paco Griñán Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 12:31

It had all the ingredients of being a great New Year's day celebration of electronic music. The Sophie Festival started at noon and promised a macro party until two in the morning with some of the most popular acts, including the British DJ Richie Hawtin.

More than 6,000 people who, with tickets in hand or on their mobile phones, headed to Ogus Park - formerly Cortijo Bacardí, found a strong police presence that prevented the celebration and access to the premises due to lack of permits.

Riot units from the Local and National Police took up positions in front of the main entrance before the start of the event where they informed the public that the party did not have a permit and access was therefore denied. An hour after the gates opened, the promoter cancelled the event blaming it wholly on the city council, saying the event had the necessary paperwork in order.