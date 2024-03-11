Police locate rest of skeleton after human bones found on popular hiking route in Malaga mountains

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 11 March 2024, 10:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

Police have discovered the remainder of a human skeleton after bones were first located on a popular hiking track in the Malaga mountains on Tuesday 5 March.

National Police officers found the remaining parts in an area difficult to access off the 6.9km-long Picapedreros-El Boticario route in Los Montes de Malaga following the discovery of four human bones last Tuesday.

SUR can confirm the officers found the remains in a place where this person - believed to be male - lost his life on Friday 8 March. Initial forensic results suggest he had been dead for more than 10 years. A rucksack was also found nearby.

DNA tests will confirm the identity of the person, while police are also investigating reports of disappearances that may fit the place and time of the victim's death. Sources close to the case pointed out the person may have died by suicide.