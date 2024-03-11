Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police locate rest of skeleton after human bones found on popular hiking route in Malaga mountains
112 incident

Police locate rest of skeleton after human bones found on popular hiking route in Malaga mountains

Initial forensic results suggest the person may have been dead for around 10 years

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 11 March 2024, 10:49

Compartir

Police have discovered the remainder of a human skeleton after bones were first located on a popular hiking track in the Malaga mountains on Tuesday 5 March.

National Police officers found the remaining parts in an area difficult to access off the 6.9km-long Picapedreros-El Boticario route in Los Montes de Malaga following the discovery of four human bones last Tuesday.

Related news

SUR can confirm the officers found the remains in a place where this person - believed to be male - lost his life on Friday 8 March. Initial forensic results suggest he had been dead for more than 10 years. A rucksack was also found nearby.

DNA tests will confirm the identity of the person, while police are also investigating reports of disappearances that may fit the place and time of the victim's death. Sources close to the case pointed out the person may have died by suicide.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Green lines trialled on roads in Spain, but what do they mean?
  2. 2

    Spain remembers the 192 victims of 11-M terror attacks in Madrid, twenty years on
  3. 3 Weekend rain gives much-needed boost to drought-stricken reservoirs which serve Malaga and Costa del Sol
  4. 4 This is the Costa del Sol school in which 32 different nationalities co-exist
  5. 5 Police locate rest of skeleton after human bones found on popular hiking route in Malaga mountains
  6. 6 Malaga CF's winning run brought to a disappointing end
  7. 7 Goalkeeping heroics earn Antequera a point in Madrid
  8. 8 Community pool confusion on the Costa amid drought crisis almost trebles the price of water tankers
  9. 9 Costa del Sol campaign to highlight prostate cancer testing
  10. 10 Women and sports: look after these areas to avoid injuries

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad