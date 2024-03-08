Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Human skeleton remains found on popular hiking route in Malaga mountains
112 incident

Human skeleton remains found on popular hiking route in Malaga mountains

A hiker phoned the emergency services to report his dog had gone off into the woods and returned with a bone in its mouth

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 8 March 2024, 15:18

Part of a human skeleton has been found on a popular hiking track in the Malaga mountains.

A man who was taking the 6.9km Picapedreros-El Boticario route in Los Montes de Malaga made the grisly discovery on Tuesday 5 March about 1.30pm. The hiker phoned emergency services to report his dog had gone off into the woods and returned with a bone in its mouth, which he suspected to be of human remains.

National Police attended the scene and located the exact spot where the dog had found the bone. Officers then found three more skeletal remains. The bones were sent off to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga to be examined by forensic experts. According to SUR, the remains were indeed part of a human skeleton.

The same area was inspected again on Wednesday 6 March where, sources close to the case, said a rucksack with personal belongings inside had been found. Police are now working to identify the victim. Given the skeleton's characteristics, it is thought to be that of a man.

