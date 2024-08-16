Over 7,200 tonnes of invasive Asian seaweed collected on western Costa del Sol beaches recycled

María Albrarral Marbella Friday, 16 August 2024, 11:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Over 7,200 tonnes of unwelcome, invasive Asian seaweed have been collected from beaches on the western Costa del Sol between Mijas and Manilva from April to July. The Mancomunidad public consortium of town halls for the area has been gathering it in its central waste-handling plant.

The head of the Mancomunidad, Manuel Cardeña, explained that the seaweed, "which is causing so much damage to our coasts is being treated together with organic waste... to obtain a quality compost, which will be given to the town halls that form part of the Mancomunidad. These, in turn, will be able to use this material to fertilise green spaces and gardens in the municipalities, thus achieving a fully circular use of this waste".

From the beginning of April until 30 July, by municipalities: Casares has transferred 496 tonnes, Estepona 2,769, Manilva 469, Marbella 1,964 tonnes and Mijas 1,530 tonnes.

"This innovative management of invasive algae has reduced the cost to the local councils of disposing of this waste by 50 percent," Cardeña added, explaining that the cost of bringing the waste to the Mancomunidad has been reduced from 85.93 to 42.94 euros per tonne, as it is classifed now as "dirty plant waste" as a result of the recycled use.