Only two other Spanish provinces sit below Malaga in latest productivity per employee ranking

There are only two provinces in Spain where productivity per employee is lower than in Malaga: Cáceres and Ávila. This is one of the conclusions of a report published this week by Analistas Económicos de Andalucía, the number-crunching research company within the Unicaja banking group, which evaluates the situation of companies in the country across many aspects. So, if on average in Spain business productivity stands at 269,082 euros per employee, in Malaga it drops to 166,591 euros. Only Cáceres, with 136,266 euros per worker, and Ávila, with 163,834 euros per person, are below this number. These figures are calculated on the basis of registered businesses for the year 2022.

At the opposite end of the table is Vizcaya where companies generate more than 425,000 euros per employee, followed by Castellón at over 378,000 euros. Then we have A Coruña, Navarra, Madrid, Pontevedra and Huesca all hitting above 300,000 euros.

In Andalucía, the highest productivity measured in euros generated per employee is in Seville at over 234,000 euros, while in Granada the figure also exceeds 230,000 euros, an amount which is also close to Cordoba's tally.

The average productivity of Andalusian companies stands at 203,873 euros, with four other regions below that figure, these being Castile-La Mancha (200,238 euros), the Balearic Islands (182,104), Extremadura (175,225) and the Canary Islands (172,221).

Another of the elements covered in this report is company size, which has proven to be an issue too. In Malaga the category consisting of large companies - those with over 200 employees - only includes 8.7 out of every 10,000 workers, while in Madrid the figure is 36.2 out of every 10,000. Malaga is not only way behind Madrid on this factor, but also far removed from the Spanish average, where 19.2 companies out of every 10,000 have more than 200 workers. The Andalusian province with the highest presence of large companies is Seville, with 15.6 companies with 200-plus employees per 10,000 companies.

Leader in business creation

Despite failing in terms of profitability and size, Malaga continues to be one of the main driving forces in Spain in terms of company creation. To be precise, in 2023 the province saw the birth of a total of 7,088 trading companies, a figure only beaten by Madrid (24,671 companies) and Barcelona (16,694). Malaga, therefore, is well above the figure recorded by Seville (4,814 limited companies created last year).

Furthermore, Malaga province tops the ranking when we measure the proportion of companies created to the total number of existing companies. Looking at it like this we can see more clearly the greater relative weight of the incorporation of companies in Malaga. New companies registered in Malaga in 2023 represented 13.3% of the total existing at that time. In this list Malaga is followed by Seville, where new companies accounted for 10% of the total, and Madrid at 9.8%.

Malaga also stands out in terms of business density, or rather the number of trading companies in relation to its population. The province has 75.4 companies per 1,000 inhabitants, a figure that is only higher in the Balearic Islands (80.8 companies per 1,000 inhabitants), Girona (77.7) and Barcelona (76.8).

At the other end of the table is another Andalusian province, Huelva, which has the lowest business density in proportion to its demographics: there are only 47.5 companies per 1,000 inhabitants. Also at the bottom of the table is Cadiz (50.1), as well as Jaen (54.4) and Almeria (56.7).