Mosquito-borne West Nile virus detected in another three horses in Malaga province

Iván Gelibter Malaga Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 17:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The presence of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus has been detected in another three horses in Malaga province. It comes after previous cases of the virus being registered in horses in Almargen and Antequera in the last fortnight.

According to the weekly report published by the Andalusian public health Service (SAS), the presence of West Nile virus has been detected in eight horses throughout Andalucía: one in Atarfe, one in Pinos Puente and one in Valle del Zalabí, in Granada province; one in Antequera, one in Almargen and one in Alhaurín el Grande, in Malaga province; one in Andújar, Jaén province; and one in the municipality of San José del Valle, in Cadiz province. The virus has also been detected in two birds: an Egyptian vulture in Alcalá de los Gazules (Cadiz) and an Iberian imperial eagle in Almonte (Huelva).

In addition, the regional ministry of health also reported on Monday a new case of West Nile virus in a human was confirmed this week in the Seville municipality of Dos Hermanas. The person started to show symptoms at the start of July and was diagnosed in Catalonia.

In relation to the circulation of West Nile virus in the trapping stations of the regional ministry of health, the real-time analyses carried out have detected the presence of West Nile virus only in the captures made in the first week of October in the municipality of Los Palacios y Villafranca in Seville.