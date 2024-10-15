New warnings for heavy rain in these areas of Malaga province in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Enrique Miranda Malaga Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 17:19 | Updated 17:52h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The storms caused by the tail end of Hurricane Leslie, which has already seen more than 130mm of rainfall in the province of Malaga, will continue to bring wet weather until Thursday.

Aemet, Spain's national weather agency, has issued another warning for heavy rain. However, while the alerts for rain during Monday night were a more serious amber level, the warning for the early hours of Wednesday is yellow.

Up to 25mm of rain is expected in one hour or 40 accumulated over 12 hours in the province from midnight on Tuesday until 2pm on Wednesday. The warning affects Malaga city, the western Costa del Sol and the Ronda and Guadalhorce districts.

The possibility of the wet weather continuing over the coming weekend, however, is diminishing.

So far, the downpours that have been recorded in Malaga province this week have caused no serious incidents, except for some flooding in streets in Estepona and Marbella and in a village near Ronda.