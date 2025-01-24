A new storm brings rain and 'hurricane-force winds' to Spain: how will it affect Malaga and the Costa del Sol?

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Friday, 24 January 2025, 15:52 Compartir

The Spanish mainland says goodbye to storm Garoé squall but prepares to receive a new weather front associated with storm Éowyn. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has put a dozen provinces under a 'risk' warning this Friday 24 January for strong winds, high waves and heavy rain caused by the transition of fronts. In La Coruña and Pontevedra (Galicia) the warning has been raised to amber (significant risk) for heavy rainfall and coastal phenomena.

However, as Aemet has warned, the worst could come from Sunday 26 January onwards due to a "deep Atlantic squall" that "will cause a major storm with very strong gusts of wind and even hurricanes", as well as rough seas and widespread heavy rainfall. Monday, according to the state agency, will probably be "the most adverse day of the episode". But what exactly will happen along the Costa del Sol and across the wider Malaga province? What is the forecast for the next few days?

In the province, although no weather warnings have been issued for the moment, "very cloudy or overcast skies accompanied by light rainfall, more likely inland" are forecast for Saturday. The probability of rain in Ronda, for example, is 95% on Saturday and 75% on Sunday. In Antequera, the percentage reaches 80% (Saturday) while in Malaga city it is 55% on Saturday and 25% on Sunday. As far as temperatures are concerned, minimum temperatures are expected to remain unchanged on Saturday, while maximum temperatures are expected to fall inland and remain unchanged on the coast. On Sunday, minimum temperatures will rise slightly (unchanged in the western half) while maximum temperatures are expected to be unchanged on the coast and rising inland.

⚠️TEMPORAL EN LA PENÍNSULA Y BALEARES |

A partir del domingo, una profunda borrasca atlántica provocará un importante temporal.

🌬️Rachas de viento muy fuertes e, incluso, huracanadas.

🌊Mal estado de la mar.

🌧️Precipitaciones generalizadas.



+ info👉

🔗https://t.co/uTbvCib7tU pic.twitter.com/YK1Mo1zqkj — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 23, 2025

Next week starts with a «more active cold front»

According to the Aemet forecast, Monday 27 January is when the new cold front could be even more active in the province of Malaga. The week will start with light to moderate rainfall, which will «spread from west to east throughout the day, without reaching the far east». For his part, José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning), confirms the need to have an umbrella nearby: "The most active cold front is expected on Monday, a new storm will approach the Spanish mainland and will probably leave a few more litres in the province of Malaga," he said. "It may not be much but anything that falls is good," he added. In fact, for Monday in Malaga city the probability of rainfall reaches 100%, as well as in Marbella, Antequera, Ronda and Velez-Malaga.

At a national level, Monday 27 January is expected to be the most adverse day of the episode, "a day marked by the passage of a front associated with a deep low that will be located around the British Isles. Cloudy skies are expected with widespread rainfall on the Peninsula, which will be less likely in the southeast and the Balearic Islands".

"It is likely that throughout the day there will be very strong gusts in most of the Spanish mainland, except the north-eastern third, tending to subside from the northwest at the end of the day. The stormy weather will continue along the Galician coast and will spread to the rest of the Cantabrian coast, as well as the Mediterranean, with strong westerlies in the Strait of Gibraltar", according to the Aemet forecast. "Precipitation - the forecast continues - will spread across the peninsula, less likely in the extreme southeast, and could be persistent in Galicia and the southern slopes of the west of the Central System and the Pyrenees. It is likely that snow levels will fall in the northwest and snowfall will occur in the Cantabrian Mountains".