'Super storm' followed by a new weather front to bring instability and rain to large parts of Spain

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 24 January 2025, 10:40 Compartir

The rains that storm Garoé brought to a great part of Spain this past week will see see a lull this Friday but, from Saturday, Eowyn - the new 'super storm' - will return to leave rainfall in much of the country. According to the state meteorological agency (Aemet), precipitation will fall mostly in the western half of the Spanish mainland and, to a lesser extent, in the Mediterranean area. It is expected that the new storm will cause a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Friday will be "a day of transition" between the departing Garoé and the arrival of Eowyn, forecasts Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo. The east of mainland Spain and the Balearic islands will experience mostly clear skies, while the rest of the peninsula will see some cloud cover. Even so, there will be little rain except in Galicia and other nearby areas, where the new storm will make its presence felt from midday onwards. In the Canary Islands, the weather will be stable and the effects of the storm will not be felt.

Del Campo stated that the Eowyn front will bring widespread rainfall across the mainland, though it will be less likely and more scattered in the Mediterranean region. Rain is not forecast to reach the Balearic Islands. On the other hand, rainfall will be abundant in Galicia, northern Extremadura and southern Castilla y León. Snow is expected above 1,500 metres, with levels potentially dropping to 1,200 metres in the Cantabrian Mountains.

The Eowyn front will bring widespread rainfall across the mainland, though it will be less likely and more scattered in the Mediterranean region. Rain is not forecast to reach the Balearic Islands.

Overall, temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday, although the conditions could not be described as cold. According to Aemet, there will be some frost, mostly on Sunday, when the rain will also continue, especially in the northwest of the Spanish mainland, the Cantabrian regions and again in the area around the Central System, with less precipitation. In Galicia, rain will be more abundant, with the mountains of the extreme north of the peninsula even receiving snow.

Next week will begin with a new front that, on Monday, will leave widespread rainfall across mainland Spain. After the storm passes on Tuesday, temperatures in most of the country will drop, contributing to a more wintry atmosphere.

150mm of rainfall in Galicia

Experts from eltiempo.es have stated that another large squall will approach the British Isles on Sunday. Although it will not affect Spain directly, one of its fronts will enter Galicia. The northwest quadrant of the mainland will therefore experience more rain once again. By Sunday, rainfall in the west of Galicia could reach more than 150mm. That same front will advance across the country, distributing new downpours on Monday.

Apart from the rain, these two fronts will cause intense gusts of wind on the Cantabrian slope, as well as big waves on the coasts. According to the weather portal, gusts of more than 100 km/h may occur in the mountain range and Galicia both on Friday and Sunday, although the strong wind will generally be felt throughout the weekend and in more areas of the country.

Eltiempo.es has stated that temperatures will fall over the weekend, especially on Saturday, which might cause snow to fall in lower altitudes as well. The weather portal does not rule out the possibility of some light snowfall in the mountains of the north and the centre of the peninsula. According to the latest update, a few centimetres of snow are expected to accumulate in the Cantabrian Mountains and the Pyrenees from the early hours of Saturday morning until Sunday. The possibility of a few flakes falling in the north of the Iberian Mountains and the Central system is not ruled out. The altitudes that will see snow range from 1,000 to 1,200 metres above sea level.