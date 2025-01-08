Guadalhorce valley motorway extension plan in Malaga moves forward

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 19:21 Compartir

The extension of the Guadalhorce motorway (A-357), which is one of the most long-demanded road improvement projects in Malaga province, is moving ahead with the planning process, although for the moment it is still in chambers for further discussion. The Malaga provincial office of the regional Ministry of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy, by publication in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA), announced on Tuesday this week the opening up of a period of public consultation on the extension to the dual carriageway stretch. The document released to the public is the environmental impact report on extending the existing road to two lanes between Casapalma and Cerralba, which lies between the municipalities of Cártama and Pizarra.

In accordance with Law 7/2007, and for environmental quality management purposes (known in Spain as GICA), a period of consultation has been established for any members of the public affected by this proposal to respond to it or comment on it. The file reference number is AAU/MA/02/23, "Guadalhorce Motorway Project (A-357), Casapalma-Cerralba section" promoted by the Junta's Ministry of Public Works.

Interested parties may consult the report within 30 working days from the day following its publication. During the period of its availability to the public, the document will be available for consultation through the regional government's portal, in the Transparency section (part of the Active Publicity section). Hard copy of the report is also available at the aforementioned regional ministry's Malaga offices at Avenida de la Aurora 47, (Edificio Servicios Múltiples, 14th floor, Department of Prevention and Environmental Control, in Malaga city), from 9am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

According to the resolution, signed by the delegate for Sustainability, José Antonio Víquez Ruiz, all objections ('alegaciones') must be submitted to the e-registers (like digital postboxes), either the general one for the Junta or specifically to the one for the ministry of Sustainability

Project renewal

This step is the logical continuation of the drafting of the technical project for the dual carriageway between Casapalma and Cerralba, which has been under way since 2023, and which will involve extending the high-capacity road to a four-kilometre stretch of dual carriageway.

Moreover, the drafting of the next project is underway in the section between Cerralba and Zalea for a further four kilometres. As such the Andalusian government continues with its commitment to free up the Malaga-Campillos-Ronda link road network, which had been paralysed since 2007.

After 17 years at a standstill, the Guadalhorce motorway is once again on the priority list for regional investment. The worrying accident rate on the A-357, the road with the highest number of serious accidents in the province, together with the increase in population in the Guadalhorce valley and the impetus coming from the new heads of the regional Ministry of Public Works, have meant that the longed-for motorway is moving forward, at least on paper.

Thus, from the point where the road is now a single lane, at the BP petrol station in Casapalma, just before crossing the Río Grande, a road with two carriageways, seven metres wide and separated by a central reservation, will be planned. Each of the carriageways will therefore have two 3.5-metre wide driving lanes.