Netflix pulls plug on second season of Kaos, the most expensive series filmed on the Costa del Sol

Since its streaming platform release on 29 August, Kaos has become a cult title with great reviews and a real fan base on social media. However, it doesn't have the numbers for what Netflix considers a success.

Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World), who created a radical and novel revisitation of Greek mythology that gripped many, but not the masses. The decision to cancel filming, however, is striking after the American platform has spent millions of euros - its budget in Spain was around 50 million euros, according to SUR's sources - making it the most expensive fiction series ever filmed in Malaga.

The news of the cancellation of Kaos was unintentionally leaked by one of its protagonists, Aurora Perrineau, who posted: "Well... this hurts. It's very hard for me to explain how I feel". One of her followers asked her if her words meant goodbye to the franchise and she replied: "Unfortunately, yes".

Shortly afterwards she deleted her post when a legion of fans protested that there hadn't been an official announcement, although Variety later confirmed the news of the series' cancellation.

Malaga city was the headquarters of the first part of the long filming schedule in Spain and the services company Fresco Film, based in Pedregalejo, was involved in the production.

Zoom Photo of La Malagueta beach, with a statue of Zeus on Monte Coronado in Malaga in the background. Netflix

The cancellation leaves the Malaga-based production company, acquired last summer by Mediapro, without one of its recent franchises, as well as leaving its millions of viewers hanging without knowing the conclusion of this story that was originally conceived for three seasons.

Not even the presence of Jeff Goldblum, in the main role of a fun, neurotic and ruthless Zeus, has saved Kaos from the execution of its gods.

Just as it began

Paradoxically, Kaos ends almost abruptly as it began, as the series was announced by Netflix in 2022 with Hugh Grant in the starring role, who unexpectedly dropped out of the project and was replaced at the last minute by Goldblum.

Despite the on-screen results and the use of novel settings in Malaga - from Lagunillas to the statue of Zeus on the city's Monte Coronado - Netflix is not confident of keeping this expensive production.

Since its premiere, the series has remained in the top 10 most watched series for four weeks. Its best performance came during its second week on air, with a maximum share of 5.9 million visits. These estimable figures, however, never reached number one.