More than 5,000 women receive protection as victims of gender-based violence in Malaga

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 25 November 2024, 11:05

More than 5,000 women are receiving police protection as victims of gender-based violence in Malaga province, new figures show. This is the number of cases currently active in the VioGén system, according to the latest statistics from the ministry of the interior, with the data updated to 31 October. This figure also includes 58 minors who have suffered domestic violence by their current or ex-partners.

The statistics show that gender-based violence, just as it does not distinguish between other circumstances, such as place of origin or economic status, does not distinguish between ages. Victims range from under 18 to over 65 years of age. The age group with the highest number of women receiving police protection is between 31 and 45 years of age, which is 45.31% of the 5,155 active cases in the VioGén system.

According to the statistics, 25% of victims are under 30 years old. Specifically, there are 1,231 active police matters related to those aged between 18 and 30, in addition to the 58 minors. This percentage rises to 30% in the case of those aged over 45, which amounts to 1,530 women, including 120 women aged 65 or over.

Of the total number of victims receiving police protection, according to the police report, 55 are deemed high risk. When this happens, according to protocol, if the aggressor is not located, victims must be invited to go to a refuge shelter or to change their address until the intensity of the threat decreases. Other measures are also carried out, such as frequent checks at the victim's home and workplace.

More than half a thousand women (580) in Malaga - eight of whom are minors - are deemed medium risk, which also involves the possibility of being placed in a refuge centre. Medium risk cases also include police checks at the victims' homes and workplaces. In these circumstances, the public prosecutor's office has the power to assign a telematic control device to the abuser if deemed necessary.

In total, the VioGén system recorded 41,920 cases of gender-based violence in Malaga province, although the majority (36,765) are inactive as the threat is deemed no longer, at least for the time being. In the event that the threat resurfaces and the authorities become aware of it, the victim would once again be provided with protection measures.

Children and adolescents

In Malaga province, more than half of the victims whose domestic violence cases are active have minors in their care, 2,687 cases, according to the ministry of the interior's report. In more than a thousand of them, authorities have deemed that children and adolescents are also at risk of the violence.

In the province there are 578 cases in which police, after carrying out checks, have detected a combination of factors by which these children may be in a vulnerable situation. In five of them, the risk has been deemed high. There are also 51 cases in which children are in danger as the violence exercised by the aggressor on the victim, according to the report, could spread to people close to the victim. For six of them, the threat has been classified as high, and for 45 as medium.

In, the VioGén system there are another 484 women in Malaga with minors closely monitored by authorities. This is because authorities perceive the abuser is likely to use violence against the victim, which can be very serious or even lethal. In 49 of the cases, the risk is high, while it remains at a medium level in the rest.