Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillors study the plans of the new section of coastal path. SUR.
Work starts on new section of coastal path that will link Benalmádena and Fuengirola
Infrastructure

Work starts on new section of coastal path that will link Benalmádena and Fuengirola

The project, which is part of the Senda Litoral coastal path financed by Malaga's provincial authority, will link the Rey de España promenade (Fuengirola) with Playa Carvajal (Benalmádena)

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Monday, 24 June 2024, 14:08

Opciones para compartir

Installation is to begin on a new section of walkway 15 metres long and more than two metres wide that will finally connect the municipalities of Benalmádena and Fuengirola. The work, which is part of the Senda Litoral coastal path project financed by Malaga's provincial authority, will link the Rey de España promenade (Fuengirola) with Playa Carvajal (Benalmádena), a section of promenade that was previously only accessible by a wooden foot bridge, which has now been demolished.

The idea is that work to install the walkway will continue throughout the summer and be ready to open in the autumn.

Fuengirola councillors Rocío Arriaga and Francisco José Martín, who visited the area last week, said the path will span the bed of the El Jardine stream that separates both towns. Likewise, the project includes the construction of a ramp next to the final roundabout on the Rey de España promenade to access the level of the walkway.

The project involves an investment of more than 103,000 euros (about 10,000 euros less than the tender budget) and will be fully financed by the provincial authority.

“One of the great projects of the Diputación is to make it possible for us to explore the Malaga coastline on foot. This was already possible in Fuengirola, as it has a magnificent paseo marítimo, but there was a small stretch left to complete to connect it with Benalmádena. This is going to be a reality, very soon,” Martín said.

Recent demolition

The new walkway will transform the image of this part of the coast, which experienced another important restructure last May with the demolition of the La Piedra beach bar. The beach bar, which had been occupied by squatters for years and immersed in a long judicial process, was located on one of the banks of the stream on the side of the municipality of Benalmádena.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Illuminating celebrations along the Costa del Sol to honour San Juan
  2. 2 Malaga CF secure last-gasp play-off final victory to earn promotion back to Segunda
  3. 3 In photos and videos: Malaga CF's heroes given an epic welcome home
  4. 4 Average salary in Spain hits 27,000 euros a year and it is under pressure from inflation
  5. 5 Malaga's technology brain gain
  6. 6

    In danger of losing my Spanish?
  7. 7 Heartbreak as Spain's greatest ever swimmer misses out on Olympic qualification
  8. 8 Ernest Hemingway: A lasting association with Ronda
  9. 9 Bluefin tuna 2024 open season starts in Gibraltar
  10. 10 Ecological packaging factory opens in Guadalhorce valley

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad