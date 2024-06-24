Work starts on new section of coastal path that will link Benalmádena and Fuengirola

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Monday, 24 June 2024, 14:08 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Installation is to begin on a new section of walkway 15 metres long and more than two metres wide that will finally connect the municipalities of Benalmádena and Fuengirola. The work, which is part of the Senda Litoral coastal path project financed by Malaga's provincial authority, will link the Rey de España promenade (Fuengirola) with Playa Carvajal (Benalmádena), a section of promenade that was previously only accessible by a wooden foot bridge, which has now been demolished.

The idea is that work to install the walkway will continue throughout the summer and be ready to open in the autumn.

Fuengirola councillors Rocío Arriaga and Francisco José Martín, who visited the area last week, said the path will span the bed of the El Jardine stream that separates both towns. Likewise, the project includes the construction of a ramp next to the final roundabout on the Rey de España promenade to access the level of the walkway.

The project involves an investment of more than 103,000 euros (about 10,000 euros less than the tender budget) and will be fully financed by the provincial authority.

“One of the great projects of the Diputación is to make it possible for us to explore the Malaga coastline on foot. This was already possible in Fuengirola, as it has a magnificent paseo marítimo, but there was a small stretch left to complete to connect it with Benalmádena. This is going to be a reality, very soon,” Martín said.

Recent demolition

The new walkway will transform the image of this part of the coast, which experienced another important restructure last May with the demolition of the La Piedra beach bar. The beach bar, which had been occupied by squatters for years and immersed in a long judicial process, was located on one of the banks of the stream on the side of the municipality of Benalmádena.