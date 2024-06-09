Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the area where the incident happened on Saturday. Google Maps
Two dead after car plunges off AP-7 motorway bridge on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

112 has received calls from several witnesses and the crashed vehicle has been burnt to the ground.

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 10:34

There has been a new tragedy on the roads of Malaga province. Two people died on Saturday 8 June, at around 9.15am, in a traffic accident in the municipality of Mijas.

According to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre, operators received several calls from members of the public informing them that a car was on fire under a bridge on the AP-7 motorway, near the Mijas Golf area.

Two people were travelling in the car and lost their lives in the vehicle which was totally gutted in the blaze that followed the crash.

According to eyewitnesses, the car left the AP-7 road and plunged from the motorway at kilometre 209 onto the dry Cala de Mijas streambed.

Mijas and Fuengirola fire brigade, Guardia Civil and Local Police, and road maintenance teams attende. The emergency services confirmed that the car had fallen from the busy coastal road onto Calle Pozos de la Sierrezuela in Mijas Costa.

Initially, the emergency services spoke of only one deceased person, although in the end two bodies were identified in the completely burnt out car when the vehicle was recovered.

