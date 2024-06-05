Gang of thieves arrested after crashing van into two villas in Mijas while making their getaway

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 15:54 Compartir Copiar enlace

He had only been living in the villa for three weeks and still had a sense of humour about the "nice welcome" he and his family had received in the residential development on the Costa del Sol. Ismael Briasco was one of two people affected by a bizarre incident: someone had driven a van into his house in Mijas and fled, leaving the vehicle behind.

The incident happened on Sunday 31 March in the Riviera del Sol area and, although the Guardia Civil was quick to find an explanation, the investigation has taken two more months to track down the perpetrator. From the beginning, police suspected thieves and now the gang has been arrested.

Officers concluded, almost from the outset, the three occupants of the abandoned van were linked to a robbery that had just taken place at a construction site near the AP-7 motorway. The incident allegedly happened when they fled at full speed to get away from the site after stealing wiring and other construction equipment.

The alleged thieves lost control of the van when they were going down a slight slope, as the road was wet from the rain, which caused them to skid and crash into the outside walls of two houses on the residential estate. One of the properties belonged to Ismael Briasco, who had just moved there with his wife and daughter.

Their neighbour, Irene Villodres, who is also the president of the community, was the second victim, as both houses share the same exterior wall. Both found out about it through photos shared by their neighbours on the community's WhatsApp group.

From there, Guardia Civil began investigations to arrest those involved. Firstly, they identified the owner of the van, who turned out to be a woman who had just reported the theft of the vehicle. At the same time, they linked the gang to other robberies in construction companies and building sites in Mijas, Fuengirola and Nerja.

After two months, agents arrested the three alleged thieves with a woman related to them - she is the mother of one of those arrested and the partner of another - for which she is also being investigated.