Seven families forced to leave their homes after balcony collapse in Fuengirola

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 15:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Seven families have been evacuated from their homes after a balcony collapsed at a property in Calle San Salvador in Fuengirola on Monday 15 July.

Fuengirola town hall took the decision to temporarily clear the houses adjacent to the building that was damaged, while waiting for a risk assessment to be carried out.

Municipal sources said a survey in the area needed to be carried out, and couldn't be on Tuesday as it was a local holiday. All the evacuated families have been offered alternative housing while the damage assessment is being carried out, but all of them have declined the offer and "have sought accommodation with family or friends", according to the town hall.

Once technicians know more details about the risk to the building, they will make a final decision on whether residents can return to their homes.

The balcony on the façade of the house, located near the church of San José in the El Boquetillo neighbourhood collapsed and fell onto the front patio leading to the home's front door about 7am. There were no injuries. At the time, a couple in their 80s were still asleep on the ground floor of the house. Both have lived in the building all their lives and never noticed anything unusual before Monday's incident.

Plan to refurbish old homes

The affected house is an old building, like others along the street. "The need for a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of housing in our municipality is more evident than ever," said the Socialists group on the council on Tuesday. "We are very happy that no one was seriously injured in this incident, but we cannot leave our fate to chance."

They said that in recent months they have promoted a proposal for the town hall to offer residents of the municipality a housing rehabilitation service. "This plan will not only provide information on how to improve the structural safety of our homes, but will also contribute to the well-being and quality of life in our municipality," they said. "It is vital that we have this option to prevent tragedies and ensure that our homes are safe places to live."