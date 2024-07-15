Lucky escape for occupants after balcony comes crashing down in Fuengirola

Sections
The crashing noise startled the whole of Calle San Salvador in Fuengirola early this Monday (15 July). The clock was about to strike seven when the first-floor balcony on the front of a house, in the El Boquetillo neighbourhood of the town, collapsed and crashed onto the patio leading to the property, causing significant material damage to the house.
Fuengirola fire brigade were the first to arrive at the scene of the incident in which, fortunately, there were no personal injuries despite the fact that the occupants of the house were inside at the time. According to municipal sources, there were a total of four people living in the property.
On their arrival at the scene, firefighters moved the occupants of the house to safety and cordoned off the area. It has also been decided to evacuate the house as a precautionary measure for safety reasons.
