Police officer stabbed in Fuengirola

A National Police officer has been injured after being stabbed in the shoulder by a man he had just arrested in the Costa del Sol resort of Fuengirola.

The incident happened on Monday 8 July. Police sources have confirmed that an investigation is under way to clarify the circumstances of the attack.

The Spanish Confederation of Police (CEP) has reported through its X social media account that the officer has had to undergo surgery, although his condition is not serious.

The union wanted to show its support for the family, friends and colleagues of the injured officer, while criticising the fact that Spain's Ministry of the Interior does not consider the National Police to be a high-risk profession.