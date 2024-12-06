Town hall commissions new murals to brighten up five more areas of Fuengirola

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 6 December 2024, 16:38

Fuengirola's urban art is spreading out of the neighbourhood of El Boquetillo, an area that has been decorated with numerous murals and which is now known as an open-air museum. Following the success of this initiative, the town hall has decided to commission five more murals to beautify five different areas of the town, a project with an investment of more than 109,000 euros.

Specifically, local artist Darko is working on a new mural on the façade of the Los Boliches municipal office, while the rest are located on the pedestrian walkway between Paseo Santos Rein and Calle Bernabé Tierno, the tunnel in Calle Orquídea, the underpass in Avenida de Carvajal and the bridge under Avenida de Las Gaviotas.

"We are still committed to art in Fuengirola being in the streets and giving the town a tourist attraction beyond the sun and beach," explained culture councillor Rodrigo Romero.