Archive view of the Costa del Sol Hospital. SUR
Man with gunshot wound claims he was kidnapped and held hostage in Mijas
112 incident

Man with gunshot wound claims he was kidnapped and held hostage in Mijas

The victim, whose life is not in danger, told police he had escaped from a flat where he was being held captive

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 21 June 2024, 12:28

Mijas was the scene of a new incident involving firearms, one of many in Malaga province this year. A 51-year-old man of Moroccan origin was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella with a gunshot wound to the buttock. Sources confirmed to SUR that the victim claimed that he had escaped from a flat where he was being held captive.

The incident happened in the early hours of this Friday 21 June. At around 7am, the emergency services received a call from a person who reported that there was an injured man very close to the Riviera taxi rank, on Avenida del Golf.

Officers from the Guardia Civil and Local Police went to the scene, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the buttock. Apparently, the victim claimed he had just escaped from a flat where, according to his version of events, he had been held hostage for several days.

The man was taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital and, according to sources, his life is not in danger. The Guardia Civil in Mijas has taken over the investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding this latest incident involving firearms and to find out if, as the victim has claimed, he was kidnapped.

Although the investigation is in its preliminary stages, it is suspected that the incident could be related to organised crime, with the victim reportedly having a history of drug trafficking offences.

