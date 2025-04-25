Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police investigate possible link between bound body found in Mijas and recent report of kidnapping in another Costa del Sol town
Police investigate possible link between bound body found in Mijas and recent report of kidnapping in another Costa del Sol town

The corpse was found in an advanced state of decomposition in a difficult-to-access area the Calaburras lighthouse

Europa Press / Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 25 April 2025, 09:17

Sources close to the investigation of the case of the bound body found in an advanced state of decomposition in Mijas on Wednesday say that the police are investigating whether there is a link between this and a report of a recent kidnapping. According to sources consulted by Europa Press, although investigations are progressing along several lines, the one carrying the most weight is the possible connection between this body and a prior kidnapping report that was being investigated in another town on the Costa del Sol.

The corpse was found at around 12.15pm on Wednesday on a plot of land in the town. It was bound-up and in an advanced state of decomposition, so investigators have initially worked to identify the victim and determine the causes and perpetrators of the violent death. The body was found in a difficult-to-access ravine in the area of the Calaburras lighthouse. According to sources close to the case, in addition to the signs of violence, the victim had a hood over his head, or next to it.

It was one of the owners of the land who found the body, according to statements made to journalists by the government of Spain’s delegate in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, who stated that the investigation is "completely open."

This was the second possible case of murder this week in the town. A young Englishman in his 30s was gunned down as he was leaving a football match in Calahonda on Monday afternoon. The main hypothesis of this investigation suggests there could be two perpetrators.

