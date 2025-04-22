Two guns found in gutted wreckage of car used in murder of British man on the Costa del Sol

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guardia Civil officers are working on the theory that the victim in his 30s was killed by two hooded assassins as he left a football match in Mijas

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 19:14

The Guardia Civil has located two handguns in the gutted wreckage of the car used in the murder of a young British man who was riddled with bullets on Monday night in Mijas. The investigators suspect that they are the weapons used in the crime and believe that there were two hooded killers.

As SUR has already reported, the victim, a young man in his early thirties , was approached after leaving a football match being played in a sports complex located in the Calahonda area. Several people alerted 112 Andalucía that they had heard several shots at around 8.15pm.

Only a few minutes later, while Guardia Civil patrols were attending to the shooting, the alarms went off again due to a vehicle fire, specifically a Seat Cupra with foreign number plates, which was on fire in the municipality, a short distance from the crime scene.

From the outset, police officers suspected that the car had been involved in the shooting incident. Their suspicions were confirmed when, after the flames were put out, they found two pistols inside the car, which were allegedly the weapons used in the murder of the young man.

This is the third shooting in less than a week in Malaga province, following shootings in Marbella and Malaga. Last Maundy Thursday, a confrontation between families ended in Portada Alta in the capital of the Costa del Sol with a man being shot in the leg. The police arrested five people, four of whom were released and one was remanded in custody. The following day, a man was shot in the shoulder in Marbella.

Several other shootings have been recorded on the Costa del Sol in the past month, confirming what has been a concern for the security forces: the increase of firearms on the streets. As recently as the beginning of the month, a man fired several shots in Calle Gaucín in Malaga city, injuring four people, three of them hit by stray bullets.

