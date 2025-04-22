Costa del Sol killers waited for victim to finish football match before gunning him down

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Although it has not been confirmed yet, it is believed that the man who was shot dead was around 30 years old and foreign - possibly British

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 09:53

A man was shot dead in Mijas in the early evening of Monday 21 April. The Guardia Civil immediately launched a large deployment in the area to locate the perpetrator or perpetrators of the crime - the hypothesis is that there could be two of them. Although it has not been confirmed yet, it is believed that the victim was around 30 years old and foreign, possibly British.

The shooting happened at around 8.15pm. The suspected killer, or killers, waited for the victim to finish a football match before shooting him dead. It happened on the public road in the Calahonda area in Mijas, with witnesses reporting eight to ten gunshots.

The emergency service operators at 112 Andalucía mobilised the Guardia Civil and the Local Police force and the ambulance service, but paramedics couldn't save the victim.

At around the same time, the police received several alerts regarding an abandoned vehicle that was on fire. The Seat Cupra had a foreign licence place and sources have said that there were one or more weapons found inside.

This is the second shooting in Malaga province in less than a week. The previous incident was last Thursday, when a confrontation between two families in the Portada Alta area in Malaga city led to one individual gbeing shot in the leg. The police arrested five people in connection with the case, four of whom were released and one was remanded in custody.

What is more concerning is that several shootings have been reported in the last month, confirming the increase of firearms on the streets. At the beginning of April, a man fired several shots in Calle Gaucín, injuring four people - his target and three other people who were working or walking nearby.

